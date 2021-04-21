O365 Application Specialist

Our client is looking for an Office 365 Application Support Specialist to work on their project on site.

Description

Microsoft O365 support specialists resolve issues related O365. The Specialists must be able to identify and fix problems quickly.

Responsibilities include:

Identifying and resolving issues related to O365

Working both independently and as a part a team

Providing technical support to clarify O365 problems

Managing and supporting end-users

Providing enhanced customer support services

Requirements:

The Microsoft Office Specialist should have Expert certification in multiple Office programs.

The following skills and certifications should be required and proficient:

Microsoft Word 2019 and O365

Microsoft Excel 2019 and O365

Microsoft PowerPoint 2019 and O365

Microsoft Outlook 2019 and O365

Microsoft Teams

To take advantage and apply please sned your word format cv to

Desired Skills:

O365

Microsoft O365

Microsoft Word O365

Microsoft Excel 2019

Microsoft Powerpoint 2019

Microsoft Outlook O365

Application Support

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

