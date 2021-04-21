O365 Application Specialist

Our client is looking for an Office 365 Application Support Specialist to work on their project on site.
Description
Microsoft O365 support specialists resolve issues related O365. The Specialists must be able to identify and fix problems quickly.
Responsibilities include:
- Identifying and resolving issues related to O365
- Working both independently and as a part a team
- Providing technical support to clarify O365 problems
- Managing and supporting end-users
- Providing enhanced customer support services
Requirements:
The Microsoft Office Specialist should have Expert certification in multiple Office programs.
The following skills and certifications should be required and proficient:
- Microsoft Word 2019 and O365
- Microsoft Excel 2019 and O365
- Microsoft PowerPoint 2019 and O365
- Microsoft Outlook 2019 and O365
- Microsoft Teams
To take advantage and apply please sned your word format cv to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- O365
- Microsoft O365
- Microsoft Word O365
- Microsoft Excel 2019
- Microsoft Powerpoint 2019
- Microsoft Outlook O365
- Application Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma