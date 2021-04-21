Oracle Developer (CH631b) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our Cape Town-based retail client is looking for an Oracle Developer to join their team.We are looking for an individual who is passionate about data development, architecture and automation.The candidate will need to be comfortable working within a team and with business users, defining requirements and implementing automated ETL solutions. Skills modeling data and designing data repositories would be beneficial.KEY RESPONSIBILITIES We are looking for an Oracle developer who is familiar with PL/SQL and has had exposure working with ETL tools in a Linux environment. The candidate needs to:

Have an understanding of database design and data modeling .

and . Be passionate for developing well automated systems and processes, and a strong desire to optimise current processes using industry standard tools.

well automated systems and processes, and a strong desire to optimise current processes using industry standard tools. Be able to work with business users , understanding their requirements and being able to translate that into development objectives.

, and being able to that into development objectives. Ability to provide/source data for business purpose to increase customer satisfaction, identification of key performance indicators, data improvement, assisting business decisions and risk evaluation.

Desire to learn and contribute to the CRM environment, with a strong focus on building customer-centric systems.

Be capable of working on projects without supervision and have the personality to manage and deliver in a changing environment.

without supervision and have the personality to manage and deliver in a changing environment. Have the ability to learn and implement new and different techniques.

Prepare key documentation to support the technical design and specifications.

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in computer science related field, or equivalent training and experience.

EXPERIENCE / KNOWLEDGE

3+ years ETL development experience

Data Modelling and Design experience

Experience in retail systems an advantage.

Exposure to Big Data technologies (and/or unstructured data and/or social media data) advantageous

Exposure to AI and/or Machine Learning advantageous

TECHNICAL Essential Competencies

Oracle (preferred) and/or SQL Server DB

Strong PL/SQL (Preferred) or T-SQL skills

ETL experience

Advantageous Competencies:

IBM’s DataStage

Control-M or the use of any other scheduling software

Enterprise architecture / design

Unix/Linux and shell scripting experience

BEHAVIOURAL:

Ability to work independently and as part of a Project environment/team.

Ability to handle multiple projects and deadlines with minimal supervision

Creative, analytical thinker and problem solver

Delivery focused with the ability to prioritise activities in line with business direction

Good verbal and written communication skills

Self-Starter

Attention to detail

General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position