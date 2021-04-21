Plant Maintenance Diesel Mechanic at African Gazelle Products

- Overseeing, maintaining and performing planned maintenance according to the maintenance schedule for all equipment and vehicles.
- Providing recommendations to improve the equipment up time.
- Communication with Directors/Supervisors/Production to arrange preventative maintenance time.
- Arranging for parts to be available timeously to carry out preventative maintenance routines.
- Fault diagnosis & repairs to equipment.
- Diagnose root cause of equipment failure & plan to remove cause of failure.
- Report on action taken and record down time.
- Any reasonable requirements and responsibilities as decided by management.
- Able to respond to out of hours’ urgent calls when required.
- Carrying out all necessary checks and inspections for all equipment and vehicles.
- Timeous creation and accurate completion of all job cards.
- Attending to unscheduled breakdowns and repairing with minimum delay.
- Maintaining a clean and tidy work environment and observing housekeeping rules at all times.
Desired Skills:
- Diesel Mechanic Trade Qualification is essential
- A good understanding of Quality requirements in a Manufacturing environment
- Must have excellent fault-finding skills as well as a strong ability to analyse root causes
- Must be able to work overtime weekends and standby when required to do so
- Work well in a team and individually without supervision
- Ability to communicate and develop a good working relationship with various departments
- Assertive and resilient
- Flexible yet disciplined
- N4 Qualification would be advantageous
- +-Five years work experience in a similar role
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years