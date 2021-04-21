Plant Maintenance Diesel Mechanic at African Gazelle Products

Apr 21, 2021

  • Overseeing, maintaining and performing planned maintenance according to the maintenance schedule for all equipment and vehicles.
  • Providing recommendations to improve the equipment up time.
  • Communication with Directors/Supervisors/Production to arrange preventative maintenance time.
  • Arranging for parts to be available timeously to carry out preventative maintenance routines.
  • Fault diagnosis & repairs to equipment.
  • Diagnose root cause of equipment failure & plan to remove cause of failure.
  • Report on action taken and record down time.
  • Any reasonable requirements and responsibilities as decided by management.
  • Able to respond to out of hours’ urgent calls when required.
  • Carrying out all necessary checks and inspections for all equipment and vehicles.
  • Timeous creation and accurate completion of all job cards.
  • Attending to unscheduled breakdowns and repairing with minimum delay.
  • Maintaining a clean and tidy work environment and observing housekeeping rules at all times.

Desired Skills:

  • Diesel Mechanic Trade Qualification is essential
  • A good understanding of Quality requirements in a Manufacturing environment
  • Must have excellent fault-finding skills as well as a strong ability to analyse root causes
  • Must be able to work overtime weekends and standby when required to do so
  • Work well in a team and individually without supervision
  • Ability to communicate and develop a good working relationship with various departments
  • Assertive and resilient
  • Flexible yet disciplined
  • N4 Qualification would be advantageous
  • +-Five years work experience in a similar role

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

