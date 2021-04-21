Product Support Sales Representative x2

Key Outputs:
- Build productive, professional relationships and strategic partnerships with key personnel in assigned customer accounts. Proactively assess, clarify and validate customer needs on an ongoing basis.
- Consult with customers about equipment life cycles, maintenance and replacement budgets and other solutions that will lower their owning and operating costs and support customer success.
- Assist with quotes for parts, service and equipment management solutions.
- Understand the full range of the dealership’s product offerings and how they are intended to meet business and customer needs.
- Responsible for Marketing after sales products and services.
- Liaison Between Barloworld and key Customer accounts.
- Achievement of Operations KPI’s on a monthly basis.
- Business Planning and / Budgeting Planning.
- Where possible inspect all failed machines/components/parts with supervisor and
advise/train/educate customers accordingly.
- Compile and submit a monthly report with forecasts attached to management.
- Discuss machine inspection reports regularly with customers.
Qualification, Experience and Competencies:
- Qualified diesel/earthmoving equipment mechanic (or equivalent qualification).
- 5 years Caterpillar experience as a mechanic.
- Sound business communication skills (Managerial and technical report writing critical in role).
- Sound technical knowledge of product brands.
- Good interpersonal skills and ability to build good relations with customers.
- Basic financial management skills.
- Good computer and Microsoft Office knowledge.
- Influencing and negotiation skills.
Desired Skills:
- Diesel Mechanic
- Earthmoving Equipment Mechanic
- Caterpillar
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate