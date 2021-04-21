Product Support Sales Representative x2

Key Outputs:

  • Build productive, professional relationships and strategic partnerships with key personnel in assigned customer accounts. Proactively assess, clarify and validate customer needs on an ongoing basis.
  • Consult with customers about equipment life cycles, maintenance and replacement budgets and other solutions that will lower their owning and operating costs and support customer success.
  • Assist with quotes for parts, service and equipment management solutions.
  • Understand the full range of the dealership’s product offerings and how they are intended to meet business and customer needs.
  • Responsible for Marketing after sales products and services.
  • Liaison Between Barloworld and key Customer accounts.
  • Achievement of Operations KPI’s on a monthly basis.
  • Business Planning and / Budgeting Planning.
  • Where possible inspect all failed machines/components/parts with supervisor and
    advise/train/educate customers accordingly.
  • Compile and submit a monthly report with forecasts attached to management.
  • Discuss machine inspection reports regularly with customers.

Qualification, Experience and Competencies:

  • Qualified diesel/earthmoving equipment mechanic (or equivalent qualification).
  • 5 years Caterpillar experience as a mechanic.
  • Sound business communication skills (Managerial and technical report writing critical in role).
  • Sound technical knowledge of product brands.
  • Good interpersonal skills and ability to build good relations with customers.
  • Basic financial management skills.
  • Good computer and Microsoft Office knowledge.
  • Influencing and negotiation skills.

Desired Skills:

  • Diesel Mechanic
  • Earthmoving Equipment Mechanic
  • Caterpillar

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

