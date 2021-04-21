Production Manager

My Client is seeking a seasoned Production Manager to join their team. The company is a player in the heavy industries, they offer flexible solutions dealing with pumps, valves and filters.

Minimum Qualifications:

Related Degree (Mechanical, Electrical)

5-10 years proven industry and management experience.

Site Service experience.

SHEQ Experience in practice.

ISO 9001 and 14001 experience.

DUTIES:

Fine scheduling work orders.

Check and secure material suppliers for work orders.

Supervise all daily delivery functions.

Provide Technical support in troubleshooting manufactured products.

Provide equipment analysis and repair scope recommendations.

Supplier Management, quality assurance and QC in deliveries.

Inventory Management.

Machinery management (manufacturing devices and tools)

Facility safety and housekeeping.

Staff managment.

Budgeting production OPEX and CAPEX.

Manage Occupational heald and safety activities in production.

Manage SHEQ in Production.

