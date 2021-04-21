My Client is seeking a seasoned Production Manager to join their team. The company is a player in the heavy industries, they offer flexible solutions dealing with pumps, valves and filters.
Minimum Qualifications:
- Related Degree (Mechanical, Electrical)
- 5-10 years proven industry and management experience.
- Site Service experience.
- SHEQ Experience in practice.
- ISO 9001 and 14001 experience.
DUTIES:
- Fine scheduling work orders.
- Check and secure material suppliers for work orders.
- Supervise all daily delivery functions.
- Provide Technical support in troubleshooting manufactured products.
- Provide equipment analysis and repair scope recommendations.
- Supplier Management, quality assurance and QC in deliveries.
- Inventory Management.
- Machinery management (manufacturing devices and tools)
- Facility safety and housekeeping.
- Staff managment.
- Budgeting production OPEX and CAPEX.
- Manage Occupational heald and safety activities in production.
- Manage SHEQ in Production.