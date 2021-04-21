Production Manager

Apr 21, 2021

My Client is seeking a seasoned Production Manager to join their team. The company is a player in the heavy industries, they offer flexible solutions dealing with pumps, valves and filters.

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Related Degree (Mechanical, Electrical)
  • 5-10 years proven industry and management experience.
  • Site Service experience.
  • SHEQ Experience in practice.
  • ISO 9001 and 14001 experience.

DUTIES:

  • Fine scheduling work orders.
  • Check and secure material suppliers for work orders.
  • Supervise all daily delivery functions.
  • Provide Technical support in troubleshooting manufactured products.
  • Provide equipment analysis and repair scope recommendations.
  • Supplier Management, quality assurance and QC in deliveries.
  • Inventory Management.
  • Machinery management (manufacturing devices and tools)
  • Facility safety and housekeeping.
  • Staff managment.
  • Budgeting production OPEX and CAPEX.
  • Manage Occupational heald and safety activities in production.
  • Manage SHEQ in Production.

