Production Specialist at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Apr 21, 2021

Job Purpose:
To optimize production processes and implement processes improvements

Minimum Requirements:

  • National Diploma/ Bachelor’s Degree in Production Management/ Operations Management
  • 3 years Supervisory experience in a Manufacturing Environment
  • Diploma or Degree in Industrial/ Mechanical Engineering (Added advantage)


Key Performance Areas:

  • Contribute to project initiation, scope definition and scope change control
  • Participate in the estimation and preparation of cost budgets for a project or sub project and monitor and control actual cost against budget
  • Schedule project activities to facilitate effective project execution.
  • Support the project environment and activities to deliver project objectives
  • Contribute to the management of project risk within own field of expertise
  • Work as a project team member.
  • Assist production regarding Productivity Improvements
  • Assist production during the phase-in of new products
  • Provide a â€œtrouble- shootingâ€ service to the factory and the sales force, where technical problems are encountered.

