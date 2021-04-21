Production Specialist at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Job Purpose:
To optimize production processes and implement processes improvements
Minimum Requirements:
- National Diploma/ Bachelor’s Degree in Production Management/ Operations Management
- 3 years Supervisory experience in a Manufacturing Environment
- Diploma or Degree in Industrial/ Mechanical Engineering (Added advantage)
Key Performance Areas:
- Contribute to project initiation, scope definition and scope change control
- Participate in the estimation and preparation of cost budgets for a project or sub project and monitor and control actual cost against budget
- Schedule project activities to facilitate effective project execution.
- Support the project environment and activities to deliver project objectives
- Contribute to the management of project risk within own field of expertise
- Work as a project team member.
- Assist production regarding Productivity Improvements
- Assist production during the phase-in of new products
- Provide a â€œtrouble- shootingâ€ service to the factory and the sales force, where technical problems are encountered.