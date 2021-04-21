Project Manager (Civil Infrastructure)

A client of ours is looking for a Project Manager.

Candidates should meet the following requirements:

Desired Skills:

A Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering

A minimum of 3 to 5 years’ relevant experience including construction monitoring on civil engineering infrastructure projects.

Pr. Eng registration with ECSA or working towards Pr.Eng registration

Experience in contract administration of civil engineering infrastructure projects.

Experience in JBCC

FIDIC and GCC forms of contract

