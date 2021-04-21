Project Manager (Civil Infrastructure)

A client of ours is looking for a Project Manager.
Candidates should meet the following requirements:
Desired Skills:
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering
- A minimum of 3 to 5 years’ relevant experience including construction monitoring on civil engineering infrastructure projects.
- Pr. Eng registration with ECSA or working towards Pr.Eng registration
- Experience in contract administration of civil engineering infrastructure projects.
- Experience in JBCC
- FIDIC and GCC forms of contract
About The Employer:
Should you meet these requirements, please contact one of the engineering consultants on [Phone Number Removed]; or email on [Email Address Removed]. Alternatively please visit our website [URL Removed]
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.