Project Manager (Civil Infrastructure)

Apr 21, 2021

A client of ours is looking for a Project Manager.
Candidates should meet the following requirements:

Desired Skills:

  • A Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering
  • A minimum of 3 to 5 years’ relevant experience including construction monitoring on civil engineering infrastructure projects.
  • Pr. Eng registration with ECSA or working towards Pr.Eng registration
  • Experience in contract administration of civil engineering infrastructure projects.
  • Experience in JBCC
  • FIDIC and GCC forms of contract

About The Employer:

Should you meet these requirements, please contact one of the engineering consultants on [Phone Number Removed]; or email on [Email Address Removed]. Alternatively please visit our website [URL Removed]
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

