Python Developer with AWS

Our Client currently seeks Python Developer to join their dynamic team.
Location : Cape Town [Remote Work until Pandemic exit]
Duration : 6 Months
Experience with the following is required:
- Python with AWS Amplify experience
Job Description:
- Consult with other engineers to identify current operating procedures and clarify design and implementation objectives.
- Formulate plans using industry-standard techniques to outline tasks required to deliver committed user stories.
- Work effectively as a member within an agile Scrum team.
For a full spec and to get an application across send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Python
- AWS
- scrum
- Agile
- python developer
- Python Software Development
- Python Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years