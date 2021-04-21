RESH MANAGER

Minimum Requirements:

Post-graduate qualification in Health and Safety.

Minimum of 7-10 years’ experience RESH management at a senior level within a manufacturing environment is a must.

Must have proficient skill on MS Office package.

Must have high level of analytical reasoning with great follow through.

Project Management skills are an added advantage.

Certified trainer / ability to deliver training is an added advantage

Desired Skills:

Role model for health and safety

Provide RESH Leadership

Implement RESH best practices

RESH networks

Implement systems and standards

Lead and couch team

Manage operational process

RESH Capex requirements

About The Employer:

A reputable company within the global hygiene and health industry requires a RESH (Risk, Environmental, Safety and Health) Manager who will be based in Durban.

If you do not receive feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position