RESH MANAGER

Minimum Requirements:
Post-graduate qualification in Health and Safety.
Minimum of 7-10 years’ experience RESH management at a senior level within a manufacturing environment is a must.
Must have proficient skill on MS Office package.
Must have high level of analytical reasoning with great follow through.
Project Management skills are an added advantage.
Certified trainer / ability to deliver training is an added advantage
Desired Skills:
- Role model for health and safety
- Provide RESH Leadership
- Implement RESH best practices
- RESH networks
- Implement systems and standards
- Lead and couch team
- Manage operational process
- RESH Capex requirements
About The Employer:
A reputable company within the global hygiene and health industry requires a RESH (Risk, Environmental, Safety and Health) Manager who will be based in Durban.
