RESH MANAGER

Apr 21, 2021

Minimum Requirements:
Post-graduate qualification in Health and Safety.
Minimum of 7-10 years’ experience RESH management at a senior level within a manufacturing environment is a must.
Must have proficient skill on MS Office package.
Must have high level of analytical reasoning with great follow through.
Project Management skills are an added advantage.
Certified trainer / ability to deliver training is an added advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Role model for health and safety
  • Provide RESH Leadership
  • Implement RESH best practices
  • RESH networks
  • Implement systems and standards
  • Lead and couch team
  • Manage operational process
  • RESH Capex requirements

About The Employer:

A reputable company within the global hygiene and health industry requires a RESH (Risk, Environmental, Safety and Health) Manager who will be based in Durban.

If you do not receive feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position