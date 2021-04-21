Retail Channel Sales Rep at Headhunters

Our national client is currently looking to employ an experienced Retail Channel Sales Rep based in Cape Town.
Key Performance Areas:
- The successful candidate will be responsible for maintaining and developing existing market share and opening up new sales avenues within the region in order to achieve sales targets.
- The position requires the job holder to maintain a high level of in-store presence across the entire spectrum of the retail market channel with the objective of developing meaningful customer relationships.
- In addition the job holder will be expected to effectively manage trade returns, credit notes and customer complaints in a cost effective and efficient manner.
Knowledge and Skills:
- The minimum requirements for this position is a matric certificate,
- A self-disciplined individual with a minimum of 3 years related sales experience in the FMCG,
- Experience in top end retail namely; OK Franchise, PnP Franchise or Food Lovers Market; including the ability to negotiate at store level.
- The position will require extensive travel within the region, and a code 08 driver’s license is a prerequisite.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.