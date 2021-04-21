Retail Channel Sales Rep at Headhunters

Our national client is currently looking to employ an experienced Retail Channel Sales Rep based in Cape Town.

Key Performance Areas:

  • The successful candidate will be responsible for maintaining and developing existing market share and opening up new sales avenues within the region in order to achieve sales targets.
  • The position requires the job holder to maintain a high level of in-store presence across the entire spectrum of the retail market channel with the objective of developing meaningful customer relationships.
  • In addition the job holder will be expected to effectively manage trade returns, credit notes and customer complaints in a cost effective and efficient manner.

 

Knowledge and Skills:

  • The minimum requirements for this position is a matric certificate,
  • A self-disciplined individual with a minimum of 3 years related sales experience in the FMCG,
  • Experience in top end retail namely; OK Franchise, PnP Franchise or Food Lovers Market; including the ability to negotiate at store level.
  • The position will require extensive travel within the region, and a code 08 driver’s license is a prerequisite.

 

