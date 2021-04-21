Sales and Customer Care Supervisor

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Matric
  • Minimum 3 years experience in a Team Leader/ Supervisory position
  • At least 2 years experience in a Motor Industry

DUTIES:

  • Ensure sales/service teams deliver on the goals set to achieve the stragetic objectives of the company
  • Provide timeous feedback to all internal and external customers regarding the progress of any queries
  • Ensure resolution of customer queries to the satisfaction of the client
  • Provide sales support to the sales team and technical department
  • Liaise with Dealers, Corporate, Direct and Sales Customers and all Sales and Marketing teams across the business

Contact Thando Tshabangu
[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • CRM Experience

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

THIS IS A FIXED TERM CONTRACT

