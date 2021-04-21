Sales and Customer Care Supervisor

REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric
- Minimum 3 years experience in a Team Leader/ Supervisory position
- At least 2 years experience in a Motor Industry
DUTIES:
- Ensure sales/service teams deliver on the goals set to achieve the stragetic objectives of the company
- Provide timeous feedback to all internal and external customers regarding the progress of any queries
- Ensure resolution of customer queries to the satisfaction of the client
- Provide sales support to the sales team and technical department
- Liaise with Dealers, Corporate, Direct and Sales Customers and all Sales and Marketing teams across the business
Contact Thando Tshabangu
[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- CRM Experience
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric