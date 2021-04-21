Sales Development Representative at Quantanite SA

Urgently hiring

Quantanite is looking for a detailed orientated, well-spoken Sales Development Representative to assist our company in expanding our customer base. The Sales Development Representative’s responsibilities will primarily be focused on supporting the senior sales team but can include generating potential leads, soliciting potential customers, facilitating sales, and connecting customers with the right salesperson. As the first line of communication with prospects, ideal SDRs have a strong understanding of the sales process, excelling at researching leads, starting new relationships, and setting our sales closers up for success. No sales experience is needed. An ability to provide evidence of an administrative background is key.

Fees: R 15 000.00 – R 20 000.00 per month (+ half-yearly bonus)

To be a successful Sales Development Representative, you should have excellent communication, interpersonal, and customer service skills. You should also demonstrate the ability to meet deadlines and have strong analytical, administrative, and mathematical skills.

Sales Development Representative Responsibilities:

High attention to detail and administrative tasks.

Take complete responsibility to manage RFP applications and submissions.

Qualify leads and performs thorough company research when needed

Manage and maintain sales pipelines and engage sales executives for the next steps.

Responding to inquiries generated from outbound campaigns and initiating contact with potential customers through social platforms and email

Building relationships with potential customers to identify their potential needs and qualify their interests and viability to drive sales

Presenting product information to customers once you have identified their needs.

Moving solid leads through the sales funnel, connecting them to a salesperson, and arranging meetings, emails, or phone calls.

Performing regular follow-up calls or emails and facilitating communication with potential customers who expressed interest, or who would be ideal customers.

Collaborating with sales executives to ensure the company’s goals and targets are met.

Developing sales strategies to draw in potential buyers or to solicit new potential customers.

Report to the sales operations manager with weekly, monthly, or quarterly results.

Ensuring that CRM’s are accurately updated.

Sales Development Representative Requirements:

A Bachelor’s degree preferred.

No sales experience needed.

Demonstrable administrative background essential

Preferably a medical or finance background.

Successful completion of coursework in sales techniques, marketing, and communication may be advantageous.

Experience working with CRM’s is a must.

Strong communication, interpersonal, teamwork, and customer service skills.

Good time management, analytical and administrative skills.

Good telephone and email etiquette.

Advantages of working with us:

We are a fast-growing international company

Exciting opportunity to join a brand new South African office

High energy startup culture with room for innovative ideas and business projects

If you think you’re the right person for this role and want to be a part of a company you can grow with, then please contact us. We look forward to hearing from you!

Expected Start Date: 1 May 2021

Job Types: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: R15,000.00 – R20,000.00 per month

Experience:

No Sales Experience needed

Financial or Medical Background (Preferred)

Sales Administration: 2 years (Preferred)

Enterprise Sales: 2 years (Preferred)

Education:

Bachelors (Preferred)

Location:

Johannesburg, Gauteng (Required)

Desired Skills:

Attention to detail

communication skills.

Presentation Skills

Sales Skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Quantanite is a platform for growth, diversity, and gender equality. We offer

rewarding careers, training, and paths to promotion for talent-rich individuals,

regardless of gender, race, or background.

Our primary service delivery centers are in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Johannesburg,

South Africa. We also have offices in London, UK, and in Hyderabad, India.

You are welcome to join our workforce. Get in touch with your CV and we will

respond to you as soon as possible.

