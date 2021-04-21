Sales Rep Hospitality & Wholesale

Our client is seeking an experienced Sales Representative residing in or near Randburg with the knowledge of food and dry goods wholesalers, catering, and hospitality. Must have a proven sales track record.

Requirements

Matric

5 years with relevant experience calling on food and dry goods wholesalers, distributors, and catering supplies.

Own vehicle and valid drivers

Cellphone

Package:

Market related basic salary with car allowance, petrol allowance, and commission of sales

Description:

Contacting existing and new customers

Increasing client database through innovative sales techniques

Ability to achieve target regularly.

Updating prospective client information

Keeping a call log

Liaising of varies departments to ensure delivery of sales.

Adhoc duties – Any and all functions that are sales related and deemed to be useful in the sales cycle.

Learn more/Apply for this position