Sales Rep Hospitality & Wholesale

Our client is seeking an experienced Sales Representative residing in or near Randburg with the knowledge of food and dry goods wholesalers, catering, and hospitality. Must have a proven sales track record.
Requirements
- Matric
- 5 years with relevant experience calling on food and dry goods wholesalers, distributors, and catering supplies.
- Own vehicle and valid drivers
- Cellphone
Package:
- Market related basic salary with car allowance, petrol allowance, and commission of sales
Description:
- Contacting existing and new customers
- Increasing client database through innovative sales techniques
- Ability to achieve target regularly.
- Updating prospective client information
- Keeping a call log
- Liaising of varies departments to ensure delivery of sales.
- Adhoc duties – Any and all functions that are sales related and deemed to be useful in the sales cycle.