Sales Rep Hospitality & Wholesale

Apr 21, 2021

Our client is seeking an experienced Sales Representative residing in or near Randburg with the knowledge of food and dry goods wholesalers, catering, and hospitality. Must have a proven sales track record.

Requirements

  • Matric
  • 5 years with relevant experience calling on food and dry goods wholesalers, distributors, and catering supplies.
  • Own vehicle and valid drivers
  • Cellphone

Package:

  • Market related basic salary with car allowance, petrol allowance, and commission of sales

Description:

  • Contacting existing and new customers
  • Increasing client database through innovative sales techniques
  • Ability to achieve target regularly.
  • Updating prospective client information
  • Keeping a call log
  • Liaising of varies departments to ensure delivery of sales.
  • Adhoc duties – Any and all functions that are sales related and deemed to be useful in the sales cycle.

