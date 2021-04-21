Sales Representative

Duties and Responsibilities:
- Responsible for maintaining and developing existing market share and opening up new sales avenues within the region in order to achieve sales targets
- The position requires the job holder to maintain a high level of in-store presence across the entire spectrum of the retail market channel with the objective of developing meaningful customer relationships
- In addition, the job holder will be expected to effectively manage trade returns, credit notes and customer complaints in a cost effective and efficient manner
Qualifications:
- Matric certificate, a self-disciplined individual
- A minimum of 3 years related sales experience in the FMCG market Experience in Top end Retail namely OK Franchise; PnP Franchise & Food Lovers) market including the ability to negotiate at store level
- Computer literacy and decision-making skills,
- The position will require extensive travel within the region and a code 08 driver’s license is a prerequisite
Desired Skills:
- FMCG
- Sales
- Sales Development
- Sales Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric