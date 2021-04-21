Sales Representative

Apr 21, 2021

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for maintaining and developing existing market share and opening up new sales avenues within the region in order to achieve sales targets
  • The position requires the job holder to maintain a high level of in-store presence across the entire spectrum of the retail market channel with the objective of developing meaningful customer relationships
  • In addition, the job holder will be expected to effectively manage trade returns, credit notes and customer complaints in a cost effective and efficient manner

Qualifications:

  • Matric certificate, a self-disciplined individual
  • A minimum of 3 years related sales experience in the FMCG market Experience in Top end Retail namely OK Franchise; PnP Franchise & Food Lovers) market including the ability to negotiate at store level
  • Computer literacy and decision-making skills,
  • The position will require extensive travel within the region and a code 08 driver’s license is a prerequisite

Desired Skills:

  • FMCG
  • Sales
  • Sales Development
  • Sales Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

