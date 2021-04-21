SAP BASIS Consultant at Financial Services

The SAP Basis Consultant is responsible for the management of the SAP environment. The incumbent is responsible for configuring, monitoring, tuning, and troubleshooting the SAP technical environment on an ongoing basis as well as scheduling and executing the SAP transport system.

Responsibilities:

Implements and maintains the multiple SAP instances that comprise the SAP environment (development, test, training and production).

Has in-depth knowledge of implementation and support of SAP HANA systems.

Maintains the integrity of the SAP environment by managing the SAP Correction and Transport System (CTS) to ensure all configuration and development objects are promoted properly.

Introduces technical changes into the environment using a structured approach that minimizes risk and achieves high reliability, availability and performance of each SAP instance.

Designs and implements optimal SAP configuration to maximize system performance and availability.

Installs and configures all required SAP database servers and application servers.

Distributes the online SAP user workload and monitor and manage the SAP background job workload.

Configures and manages the SAP printing subsystem for all SAP instances.

Maintains SAP performance by planning and executing SAP tuning strategies.

Monitors all SAP systems (work processes, users, system logs, short dumps, locks, developer traces, system traces, disk space, etc.)

Administers the SAP database (plan and perform database upgrades, apply database maintenance, design and maintain physical database layout, perform database reorganizations, design and implement backup and restore strategy, maintain database security, administer database performance, manage database storage, database problem determination and resolution, etc.).

Performs SAP client administration (create client, copy client, delete client, export/import client) as required.

Participates in the planning and implementation of SAP system patching as well as upgrades.

Develops and maintains system documentation for all SAP instances and interfaces.

Qualifications and Experience:

Five plus years of experience in SAP database administration, with prior experience with SAP R/3 in a Linux (preferably RHEL) environment

Banking or financial services exposure preferred.

Education / Qualifications / Accreditations with Professional Body Bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems (MIS) or equivalent technical work experience.

Four years of experience in SAP database administration, with prior experience with SAP R/3 in a Linux (preferably RHEL) environment.

Linux, HANA, MS SQL Server, All flavours of SAP (ABAP and JAVA)

Desired Skills:

SAP Basis

Five plus years of experience in SAP database administration

Linux

HANA

MS SQL Server

All flavours of SAP (ABAP and JAVA)

SAP Solutions

