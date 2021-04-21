Senior C# Developer

NEW WORK: Work on international projects driving the fourth industrial revolution. You will also gain exposure to complex IoT solutions, Cloud and Edge computing as well as Human to Machine Communication that are two years’ ahead of the SA Market. Training takes place in Europe 3 times a year.

Requirements:

6 years’ experience in C# software development

Expertise Microservices Architecture

Experience JavaScript, HTML. CSS

Expertise in Angular 9+ and Azure DevOps

Mobile Application Development (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

C#

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

Angular

Azure

DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

