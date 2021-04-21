Senior C Developer – Sandton – up to R600 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Our innovative client is on the lookout for brilliant Senior C Developer to join their dynamic environment that encourages learning and career growth. An exciting chance to join a high-performance team is available!
In this position you will be involved in projects throughout the project lifecycle, including requirements, design, and implementation.
They are seeking a developer responsible for building applications. If you feel you are this person; APPLY APPLY!!
Requirements:
- 5 – 7 years of experience in DEVELOPMENT
- 3-year university degree in computer science or business informatics, or similar qualification, is highly preferable
- Java SE
- Java EE
- Spring Framework (v3 & v4)
- ORM (MyBatis / Hibernate beneficial)
- SOAP Based Web Services
- Enterprise Messaging Systems (TIBCO beneficial)
- Version Control (GIT beneficial)
- Maven
- XML/XSD
- SQL and RDBMS
- WebLogic
- C Development
- Pro-C
- Linux/UNIX
Reference Number for this position is ZH52300 which is a contract position based in Sandton offering a rate of R600 PH negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Zara on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
