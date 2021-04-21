Senior C Developer – Sandton – up to R600 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Our innovative client is on the lookout for brilliant Senior C Developer to join their dynamic environment that encourages learning and career growth. An exciting chance to join a high-performance team is available!

In this position you will be involved in projects throughout the project lifecycle, including requirements, design, and implementation.

They are seeking a developer responsible for building applications. If you feel you are this person; APPLY APPLY!!

Requirements:

5 – 7 years of experience in DEVELOPMENT

3-year university degree in computer science or business informatics, or similar qualification, is highly preferable

Java SE

Java EE

Spring Framework (v3 & v4)

ORM (MyBatis / Hibernate beneficial)

SOAP Based Web Services

Enterprise Messaging Systems (TIBCO beneficial)

Version Control (GIT beneficial)

Maven

XML/XSD

SQL and RDBMS

WebLogic

C Development

Pro-C

Linux/UNIX

Reference Number for this position is ZH52300 which is a contract position based in Sandton offering a rate of R600 PH negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

