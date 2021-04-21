Senior Java Developer with SpringBoot

A superb company in the banking sector and real game changer when it comes to transactions is looking for top resources to come on board.

They require a Senior Java Developer with Spring Boot Webservices experience to join their energetic team.

send your CV Today before you lose out!

Requirements and the technology landscape includes:

Minimum 6 years Solid Java exp with JEE

Springboot

Minimum 3 years Webservices(Restful) experience

Redis , relational DBMS

Microservice Architecture

IDEs – IntelliJ

GIT

Reference Number for this position is MD51658 which is a contract position based in Bank City/JHB offering a rate of between R600 to R800 PH negotiable dependent on experience and ability. Email Musa on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Java

JEE

SpringBoot

restful

Git

Redis

Maven

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

