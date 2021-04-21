Senior .Net Developer with Azure – Semi remote/Bryanston – R1.2m per annum

Urgently calling all [URL Removed] Developer with Azure!!!

Leading cloud based solutions Software Company is looking for you! They are on the lookout for an extra ordinary Senior .Net Developer to join their team of highly experienced devs.

They are looking for someone with deep Back end experience and someone who is proficient in .Net core and the full C# language and willing to take all the knocks.

If you feel you are talented, and a highly motivated Developer looking for your next challenge? Apply today!

Tech stack includes:

.Net Core

C#

Web API

Agile / Scrum

Azure Stack

Angular

TypeScript

JavaScript

Reference Number for this position is RS52809 which is a permanent position working remotely but will be required to pop into their Bryanston offices 1 or 2 days a week offering a cost to company of up to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

