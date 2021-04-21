We are looking for a Service Desk Agent to join our client in Cape Town. They are one of the biggest names in consulting and service most Industries.
If you are looking to build your experience within the Financial Sector, this role is for you!
Service Desk Agent
The ideal candidate will have the below experience:
- Contract is 3 months with possible extension for another 3 months.
- Onsite Cape Town
- No remote work from home / alternative location
- Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in Desktop area
- Shift rotation: 7am – 4pm / 9-6pm it will be based on the need but should be a weekly rotation.
- Onsite support for daily incident and service requests resolution.
- Use ISM Tool to complete daily operational tasks in a methodical and timeous manner.
- Assist with commissioning and decommissioning of machines using SCCM
- Assist with Desk moves
- Be willing to work After Hours on standby support / due to project related tasks.
- Document procedures and troubleshooting
- Package software using SCCM
- Image machines (Laptops and Desktop) using SCCM
- Passionate about technology
- Attention to detail
- Problem solving skills
- Ability to work well under pressure
- Effective communication style
- Methodical approach to work
- Prioritization of Daily tasks based on urgency and impact
- SCCM Packing / Deployment / Reporting skills (Intermediate- Advanced)
- Office 365 support (Intermediate-Advanced)
- Windows 10 (Intermediate – Advanced)
- Smart device support (iPad, iPhone & Android) using Intune
- Audio-visual / video conferencing skills
- Mcafee EPO management skills and drive encryption
Availability – ASAP
Location – On-Site in Cape Town
Apply now for further information!
Desired Skills:
- Service Desk Agent
- ISM Tool
- SCCM
- Office 365
- Windows 10
- Audio-viusla
- Mcafee EPO
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree