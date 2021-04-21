Software Developer – C# / SQL / Recursion!
The Position: We’re looking for an Intermediate Developer to be office based in Bryanston. The pay range on offer is R40 000.00 to R45 000.00 (Negotiable) Package Per Month.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV, Payslip as well as Statement of Results to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Development knowledge will be contacted.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Assessment: Coding Challenge to be completed to accompany application
Requirements:
- Complete Matric
- Completed Degree – essential (ideally BSc Computer Science or BCom Informatics)
- 3 to 4 years C# Development experience
- Completed MCSD – highly beneficial
- Own reliable transport with valid drivers license
Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
Responsibilities:
Skills:
- C# Programming
- Recursion knowledge / experience – essential
- Javascript
- Net
- ASP Classic
- Linq to SQL
- SSAS / SSRS / SSIS
- SQL and TSQL scripting
- SQL Database Design
- Net 2.0 to 4.0
Note:
- Technical Assessment to be completed
- Academic Transcripts to accompany CV applications
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- C#
- Full Stack Development
- SQL
- Recursion
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree