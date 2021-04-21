Solutions Architect

An International Mining Company has a 12 month contact positions available for a OT Solutions Specialist/Architect
The Solution Architect (SA) plays a critical client-facing role that interprets and translates client requirements into a solution that can be configured from a standard set of offerings. The SA operates as a single point of contact or as part of a team (on large deals with multiple SAs.)
The Solution Architect is responsible for the development of the technology solutions and mapping the business requirements to systems/technical requirements to ensure they are in line with the enterprise architectural plan
Building relationships across IT functions spanning different continents, time zones and cultures.
KPIs includes:
• Business value (IM OPEX and CAPEX, portfolio NPV)
• Operational excellence (SLAs delivered)
• Project delivery (SBQ for both BU and Group projects)
• ITIL & project management maturity
• Infrastructure Compliance (% standard systems)
• Relationship and Demand management
• Innovation
Understand and translate buyer requirements into a standard solution offering deal approach leveraging standard process methods, deliverables and the right collection of OGP offerings
- Preparing the BD spend estimate, schedule, work plan, resource/sourcing plan
- Understand and clearly define the input required to create cost estimates; Preparing the cost model estimates working with Service – Delivery, Solution Management (if applicable) and CTS to deliver the defined scope of services
- Collaborating as a key member of the sales team to represent the solution offering to the client buyer and other internal Business Units
- Aligning solution architecture (including statement of work, schedules and other contractual documents) with final terms and conditions