Solutions Architect

An International Mining Company has a 12 month contact positions available for a OT Solutions Specialist/Architect

The Solution Architect (SA) plays a critical client-facing role that interprets and translates client requirements into a solution that can be configured from a standard set of offerings. The SA operates as a single point of contact or as part of a team (on large deals with multiple SAs.)

The Solution Architect is responsible for the development of the technology solutions and mapping the business requirements to systems/technical requirements to ensure they are in line with the enterprise architectural plan

Building relationships across IT functions spanning different continents, time zones and cultures.

KPIs includes:

• Business value (IM OPEX and CAPEX, portfolio NPV)

• Operational excellence (SLAs delivered)

• Project delivery (SBQ for both BU and Group projects)

• ITIL & project management maturity

• Infrastructure Compliance (% standard systems)

• Relationship and Demand management

• Innovation

Understand and translate buyer requirements into a standard solution offering deal approach leveraging standard process methods, deliverables and the right collection of OGP offerings

Preparing the BD spend estimate, schedule, work plan, resource/sourcing plan

Understand and clearly define the input required to create cost estimates; Preparing the cost model estimates working with Service – Delivery, Solution Management (if applicable) and CTS to deliver the defined scope of services

Collaborating as a key member of the sales team to represent the solution offering to the client buyer and other internal Business Units

Aligning solution architecture (including statement of work, schedules and other contractual documents) with final terms and conditions

Learn more/Apply for this position