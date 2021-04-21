Support Technician at Wiber Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Provide efficient and effective support to Wiber Solutions Customer technical queries via Telephone and WhatsApp Live Chat

Troubleshoot internet connectivity problems on all devices (Desktops, Laptops, Mobile Devices etc.)

Escalation of Faults beyond 1st Line Support

Router Configuration

Customer Account Management

Updating customer records

Account activations

Meeting Daily Ticket, Live Chat, and Call Targets

Desired Skills:

CompTIA A+ Certification (Internationally recognised certification)

1 + year customer services experience within an ISP Call Centre

1 + year technical and desktop customer service experience

Strong understanding of ISP Networks

Experience using remote desktop support applications

Exposure to wireless networking management platforms such as PRTG

Aircontrol

UISP/UNSM and cnMaestro exposure

Attention to detail

Good verbal and written communication skills

Ability to work under pressure

Maintain deadlines

Microsoft office knowledge

Organised with good time management

Call centre competency

Technical support

Conflict resolution

Multitasking

Technical literacy

Problem solving

Customer service

Own vehicle

Valid driver’s licence

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

The WIBER team together have over 25 years’ experience in the networking world including a few others such as high access installations, UX & UI design and programme development.

As a team, we are learning every day to create better faster and more innovative ways to take the internet to a new level, at the end of each day our biggest teachers are our customers from the first customer that came on board and took that leap of faith to the first time we decided to leave our day to day jobs and begin our dreams, we listened each and every time and have taken it with us on the goal to achieve the greatest network we know of.

We at Wiber Solutions want you to know that every time you click on that mouse button to load that web page. Somewhere out there the Wiber team are giving their 100% maximum effort to deliver the fastest most reliable service available.

Wiber Solutions built its entire infrastructure from scratch, from planning the first fibre cable to the first licensed wireless backhaul. Wiber Solutions invested in our own network to make sure that we have 100% control. This allows us to manage our contentions properly and to be able to give accurate feedback when any problems may arise.

Wiber Solutions uses end to end high-capacity fibre that is connected to our licensed backhaul wireless radio links to give the very best last-mile latencies and speeds.

Our highly skilled network engineers designed our network to be of the highest standard using carrier-class wireless and fibre infrastructure that rivals even the biggest most successful ISP’S around!

We are continuously upgrading and learning about new technologies to make sure that our wireless and fibre network is of the highest standard and that it is maintained properly, whether it is making sure every screw is stainless steel and making sure every cable is crimped and spliced correctly. When it comes to our network, perfection is the only standard we have.

At Wiber Solutions we understand how important it is to have maximum uptime to make sure that everyone stays connected. We have systems in place that monitor our network 24/7 to make sure that everything is running the way it should be.

We do not just deliver internet, we deliver innovation.

The Wiber team have over 10 years’ experience in outdoor wireless and cabled networking so you are in good hands

Learn more/Apply for this position