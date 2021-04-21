Systems Engineer (Linux) at Parvana

Systems Engineer (Linux) (Parvana)
About the Client:
- Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus on the telecommunications and payment gateway sector.
With almost 20 years of track record, this company is well recognised as a discerning employer. Their training and mentorship program is unsurpassed. Most staff will be highly qualified academically however all will be collaborative, have an Agile mind-set and all enjoying learning new things.
Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where each employee is encouraged to come up with new solutions.
Each person is encouraged to work on their strengths and for those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Equally those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts within their chosen skill set.
Responsibilities:
- Identifying and resolving complex performance issues.
- Utilizing enterprise tools such as Puppet and Nagios to manage, monitor and secure enterprise data centre environments.
- Maintaining responsibility for the engineering, design and administration of systems built for Linux and other UNIX operating systems.
- Creating automation solutions and collaborating with developers and clients.
- Monitoring all networked software and associated operating systems.
- Ensuring the stability, integrity and efficient operation of information systems.
- Mentoring other team members.
- Intervenes at the implementation level, coding but also supervising less experienced engineers.
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary degree or another advanced degree in Computer Science.
Skills / Experience:
- 5 yearsâ€™ experience performing server-systems design, implementation and administration, on Linux or UNIX systems.
- Experience analysing system failures on Linux or UNIX.
- Experience working with server class hardware, preferably with Linux.
- Experience using various Linux flavours, including Red Hat, CentOS, Ubuntu, Gentoo.
- Hands-on VMware vSphere & VCenter Experience.
- Experience taking projects from initial concept to implementation.
- Experience with web-based applications, including Apache, Nginx, Memcached and Redis.
- Advanced scripting experience with Bash, PHP and Python.
- Expert knowledge of SANs, clustering, backup and other enterprise applications.
- Strong communication skills.
- The following are advantages for this position:
- Applicant previously compiled the Linux kernel or created Linux kernel modules.
- Applicant previously contributed to open-source projects.
- Experience working with embedded systems and IoT devices.
- Linux, Solaris, AIX or FreeBSD certification.
