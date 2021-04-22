2nd Line Support Services Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-growing UK tech company seeks technically skilled and customer-centric 2nd Line Support Services Engineer to join its team. The ideal candidate will have recent experience in a role providing quality second line technical support on incidents and escalated problems on over 350 client IT networks incorporating Microsoft, Dell, Cisco, Symantec, Cloud and Citrix technologies mainly remotely, and be comfortable with liaising with clients mainly via email and over the phone. A formal IT qualification, preferably MCSE / MCITP or multiple MCPs, will prove hugely [URL Removed] high-quality remote support on a range of technical incidents and problems across the client base.

Respond appropriately to, and effectively resolve customer incidents, queries, or complaints.

Respond to, handle incidents, and escalate problems on the variety of platforms and supported networks from logon to the resolution.

Perform administrative tasks user and server related.

Involvement and presence in core Virtual Teams.

Help support, train and mentor other team members.

You will have a ‘hands on’ problem solving approach, solving problems within strict SLA timeframes.

Take ownership of incidents assigned to you and manage them through to resolution.

Ensure SLA’s are met; time to respond, time to resolve and first time-fix.

Application troubleshooting.

REQUIREMENTS:

Solid experience of providing 2nd line level support in a commercial environment.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Previous experience in joiner, mover, and leaver provisioning.

Experience with assigning NTFS and Share permissions.

Knowledge of GPOs.

Experience with mailbox / calendar sharing and permission assignments.

Excellent technical ability in one or more key virtual team areas.

Experience supporting –

Microsoft Exchange

Active Directory

Office 365

Windows Servers (full range)

Symantec Products

Citrix (XenApp/XenDesktop)

Advantageous –

Formal IT qualification, ideally MCSE / MCITP or multiple MCPs.

ATTRIBUTES:

Process-focused.

Very good technical understanding of current leading technologies, suppliers and industry terminology.

Able to prioritise under pressure and work to deadlines.

Excellent decision making, judgement, planning and organisation skills.

Flexible, calm and approachable, ‘can do’ attitude.

Solid customer relations skills to understand client/client representatives concerns and requirements.

Ability to work well within team, supporting other team members.

Willingness to gain relevant qualifications and accreditations.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

