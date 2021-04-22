Accounts Clerk

If you’re tired of being underwhelmed by your job, this is your chance to shake things up!

Is this you?

You are highly numerative and have an exceptional eye for detail. You are task driven and are able to work in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment. You want to work for an organisation that has a passion for what they do and work constructively together to achieve results.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will be assisting the Accountant with the full Debtors (generate invoices and follow up on debt collection) and Creditors (follow up on invoices, reconcile creditors and prepare, load and check bank payment) functions.

You will also manage the General Ledger (prepare journals, accrual and provisions as well as review the General Ledger’s accuracy at month end). You’ll love this role because it will challenge you in the best possible ways, all well working for an incredible boss and organisation.

Where you’ll be doing it

A leading company in the logistics space in a recession proof industry, that forms part of a larger listed organisation. They boast a down-to-earth, hardworking team that understand the importance of bringing fun into the work place.

What you’ll need

A 3 year Bookkeeping or Business/ Financial Administration Certificate (NQF level 5 or above) and at least 2-3 years’ experience in similar role in a logistics environment is essential.

You must be proficient in MS Office and Excel and be able to operate a financial system.

You must be able to work at a high standard, along with pre-determined deadlines, within a high-pressure environment.

What you’ll get

An attractive basic salary combined with the opportunity to split your time between the office and home.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

accounts clerk

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

