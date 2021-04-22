Area Manager / Sales Managers / Consumer at 10 X GLOBAL

Our companies were established over 20 years ago & have both National and International branches.

We are currently expanding our Medical equipment and Personalized health industry sector.

Ten times Global is sourcing well-spoken, goal driven candidates to develop and train for these new roles.

We want to make you part of our dynamic winning team and family orientated atmosphere.

Should your application be successful, we offer the following:

Remuneration package and company benefits to be discussed during interview.

Excellent opportunity to grow and be promoted.

We will develop your communication-, interpersonal- and team management skills and provide training on business management and development.

Supportive, positive working environment.

The following requirements must be met:

Own transport.

Self-disciplined individual.

Success driven.

Good problem solving skills.

Ability to work independently.

Bilingual in Afrikaans and English would be beneficial.

Desired Skills:

Organized

Hardworking

peoples skills

Management

Teamleader

Management Reporting

General Management

Admin Duties

fast learner

Own Vehicle

Problemsolving

