ATM Assistant at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
Provide excellent client service through consultation with clients and assisting at the ATM
Experience
Experience in client service industry
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge
- Basic calculations
- Basic operational and product knowledge
Skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Communications Skills
- Consultation skills
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Must have access to transport (personal/public)
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals