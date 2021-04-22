Audit Manager

Apr 22, 2021

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Produce client reports (AFS, Minutes, Certificates, Management letters etc.)
  • Auditing, independent review and compilation of financials statements according to IFRS for SMEs.
  • Propose and finalise audit opinions.
  • Conduct full audit file reviews and related reports to ensure the relevant files are ready for sign off.
  • Perform tax return reviews.
  • Manage resourcing and plotting of staff members on audit engagements.
  • Work allocations as required by individual audit assignments.
  • Audit assignment budget planning and management.
  • Monitoring and evaluation of performance in relation to budget.
  • Approve time-sheets.
  • Perform billings and manage WIP.
  • Performance management of staff members including, continuously providing feedback to staff.
  • Reviewing trainees PSR/TSR’s and assisting in the assessment process
  • Provide technical assistance to staff members (where required).
  • Maintain excellent client relationships.
  • Must be able to communicate directly with clients in a professional and confident manner
  • Compliance with firm’s audit methodology.
  • Strong administration skills
  • Responsible to ensure audit quality and risk management in the review process.

Requirements:

  • Minimum 2 – 4 years previous experience within an Audit Supervisor / Manager role
  • Completed SAICA articles but not necessarily CA (SA)
  • Post-articles experience in Private sector External Auditing is essential
  • Proven experience within supervising or leading teams successfully
  • Good communication and innovative
  • Working knowledge of CaseWare, Excel and Word and fully computer literate
  • Experience in compilations, reviews and audits (including attorney trust, estate agent, body corporate, SME audits)
  • Own transport, a valid driver’s license
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines
  • Ability to work independently and in a team
  • A thorough knowledge of IFRS for SME’s; IFRS; ISA; and taxation.

Additional requirements:

  • Initiative / pro-activity.
  • Team leadership.
  • Ability to develop talent.
  • Adherence to principles and values.
  • Writing and reporting skills.
  • Information gathering and problem analysis skills.
  • Able to demonstrate and exercise sound judgment skills.
  • Planning and organisational skills.
  • Quality and detail orientation.
  • Customer focused.
  • Able to work and cope under pressures and deal with setbacks.
  • Strong teamwork skills.
  • Results driven and able to achieve work goals and objectives.

