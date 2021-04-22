Audit Manager

Duties & Responsibilities
- Produce client reports (AFS, Minutes, Certificates, Management letters etc.)
- Auditing, independent review and compilation of financials statements according to IFRS for SMEs.
- Propose and finalise audit opinions.
- Conduct full audit file reviews and related reports to ensure the relevant files are ready for sign off.
- Perform tax return reviews.
- Manage resourcing and plotting of staff members on audit engagements.
- Work allocations as required by individual audit assignments.
- Audit assignment budget planning and management.
- Monitoring and evaluation of performance in relation to budget.
- Approve time-sheets.
- Perform billings and manage WIP.
- Performance management of staff members including, continuously providing feedback to staff.
- Reviewing trainees PSR/TSR’s and assisting in the assessment process
- Provide technical assistance to staff members (where required).
- Maintain excellent client relationships.
- Must be able to communicate directly with clients in a professional and confident manner
- Compliance with firm’s audit methodology.
- Strong administration skills
- Responsible to ensure audit quality and risk management in the review process.
Requirements:
- Minimum 2 – 4 years previous experience within an Audit Supervisor / Manager role
- Completed SAICA articles but not necessarily CA (SA)
- Post-articles experience in Private sector External Auditing is essential
- Proven experience within supervising or leading teams successfully
- Good communication and innovative
- Working knowledge of CaseWare, Excel and Word and fully computer literate
- Experience in compilations, reviews and audits (including attorney trust, estate agent, body corporate, SME audits)
- Own transport, a valid driver’s license
- Ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines
- Ability to work independently and in a team
- A thorough knowledge of IFRS for SME’s; IFRS; ISA; and taxation.
Additional requirements:
- Initiative / pro-activity.
- Team leadership.
- Ability to develop talent.
- Adherence to principles and values.
- Writing and reporting skills.
- Information gathering and problem analysis skills.
- Able to demonstrate and exercise sound judgment skills.
- Planning and organisational skills.
- Quality and detail orientation.
- Customer focused.
- Able to work and cope under pressures and deal with setbacks.
- Strong teamwork skills.
- Results driven and able to achieve work goals and objectives.