Board Secretary contract for 6 months

Prmary Purpose of the Job:

The Board Secretay is responsible for advising the Board, CEO and Senior Management on compliance and goverance related matters and for ensuring the board is aware of any law(s) relevent to or affecting the board and SANSA.

The Board Secretary is furthermore responsible for plannig ,administration and coordination of all Board activities and functions in the governance of SANSA.

The role reports to and works closely with the Chairperson of the Board , and also reports to the Chief Exeutive Officer on day to day admisitrative issues. The role also works with the CEO and Executives to carry out the resoultions of the Board.

Key Perforamance Areas:

1.Compliance and governance advice

2.Admintration and management

3.Managment of Meetings

4.Reords of Information managment

5.Stakeholder communication and engagment

6.Board performance Managent

Educational Qualifications/ Exeprience

Bachelor Degree or equivalent in a relevant field (A legal andor CIS qualification will be an advantage)

Exceptional Secretarial and adminstrative skills

Good Knowledge of Corporate goverance and compliance prescripts and relevant legislations, including public sector legislations

At least 5 yrs exeprience in a Board /company secretary role preferbly within the state entity .

Desired Skills:

See above spec

Learn more/Apply for this position