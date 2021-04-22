Bookkeeper at Westfalia Marketing Africa

Apr 22, 2021

Reporting to the Financial Manager, the successful candidate will be responsible for contributing to making the executive team successful in a high performance and driven environment through providing high level, proactive accounting service.

Qualifications / Experience

  • Diploma in Commerce/Accounting advantageous
  • Minimum of 5 years relevant accounting/bookkeeping experience
  • Experience in bookkeeping, cashbook processing/reconciliations and general ledger reconciliations
  • Experience in farming/agriculture environment would be advantageous
  • Valid vehicle driver’s license

Knowledge

  • Computer literate with advanced knowledge of MS Office (Excel Advance) and D365 (AX 2021)
  • Knowledge of the fresh fruit marketing industry
  • Knowledge of Dynamics AX is advantageous
  • Excellent knowledge of Excel, i.e. able to do Pivot tables, V-lookup, etc.

Skills

  • Good communication skills
  • Good problem solving skills
  • Be accurate and methodical
  • Creative and innovative thinking
  • Be able to work independent

Attitude/Behavior

  • Strong independent person who needs little supervision
  • Deadline and results driven
  • Able to work under pressure
  • Team player

