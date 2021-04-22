Bookkeeper at Westfalia Marketing Africa

Reporting to the Financial Manager, the successful candidate will be responsible for contributing to making the executive team successful in a high performance and driven environment through providing high level, proactive accounting service.

Qualifications / Experience

Diploma in Commerce/Accounting advantageous

Minimum of 5 years relevant accounting/bookkeeping experience

Experience in bookkeeping, cashbook processing/reconciliations and general ledger reconciliations

Experience in farming/agriculture environment would be advantageous

Valid vehicle driver’s license

Knowledge

Computer literate with advanced knowledge of MS Office (Excel Advance) and D365 (AX 2021)

Knowledge of the fresh fruit marketing industry

Knowledge of Dynamics AX is advantageous

Excellent knowledge of Excel, i.e. able to do Pivot tables, V-lookup, etc.

Skills

Good communication skills

Good problem solving skills

Be accurate and methodical

Creative and innovative thinking

Be able to work independent

Attitude/Behavior

Strong independent person who needs little supervision

Deadline and results driven

Able to work under pressure

Team player

