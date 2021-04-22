Bookkeeper at Westfalia Marketing Africa

Reporting to the Financial Manager, the successful candidate will be responsible for contributing to making the executive team successful in a high performance and driven environment through providing high level, proactive accounting service.
Qualifications / Experience
- Diploma in Commerce/Accounting advantageous
- Minimum of 5 years relevant accounting/bookkeeping experience
- Experience in bookkeeping, cashbook processing/reconciliations and general ledger reconciliations
- Experience in farming/agriculture environment would be advantageous
- Valid vehicle driver’s license
Knowledge
- Computer literate with advanced knowledge of MS Office (Excel Advance) and D365 (AX 2021)
- Knowledge of the fresh fruit marketing industry
- Knowledge of Dynamics AX is advantageous
- Excellent knowledge of Excel, i.e. able to do Pivot tables, V-lookup, etc.
Skills
- Good communication skills
- Good problem solving skills
- Be accurate and methodical
- Creative and innovative thinking
- Be able to work independent
Attitude/Behavior
- Strong independent person who needs little supervision
- Deadline and results driven
- Able to work under pressure
- Team player
Desired Skills:
- Good communication skills.
- Good problem solving skills
- Accurate and methodical
- Creative and innovaitive thinking
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Bookkeeping
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma