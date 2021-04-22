Branch Manager – Nelspruit

Our client, in the Freight sector, requires an experienced Branch Manger to join their dynamic team.
Key Responsibilities
- Set branch goals, operational plands and budgets
- Ensure adherence to corporate image, culture and standards
- Coordinate to recruit talented employees
- Coordinate training to all staff to conform to company standards
- Controlling branch costs and abide with budget constraints
- Ensure customer service and follow up on customer requests
- Ensure customer accounts are reconciled
- Control Expenses and overheads
- Customer visits to enhane relationships and new business opportunities
- Achieve set budges and targets
Minimum Requirements
- Minimum requirement is a Matric (Grade 12) qualification
- Bachelor’s Degree or similar qualification and/or experience
- 3 Year management experience
- Need to have worked for reputable corporates
- Proven track record of having made target and lead a team
- Industry experience with the understanding of full Supply Cahin is a necessity
- Valid Code 08 driver’s license, own reliable transport and willing to travel
Skills
- Communication and Interpersonal Skills
- Problem solving and creative thinking
- Organization & Planning Skills
- People Management
- Team Building Skills
- Customer Service Skills
only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Fuel & Cell allowance