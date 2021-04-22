Branch Manager – Nelspruit

Apr 22, 2021

Our client, in the Freight sector, requires an experienced Branch Manger to join their dynamic team.

Key Responsibilities

  • Set branch goals, operational plands and budgets
  • Ensure adherence to corporate image, culture and standards
  • Coordinate to recruit talented employees
  • Coordinate training to all staff to conform to company standards
  • Controlling branch costs and abide with budget constraints
  • Ensure customer service and follow up on customer requests
  • Ensure customer accounts are reconciled
  • Control Expenses and overheads
  • Customer visits to enhane relationships and new business opportunities
  • Achieve set budges and targets

Minimum Requirements

  • Minimum requirement is a Matric (Grade 12) qualification
  • Bachelor’s Degree or similar qualification and/or experience
  • 3 Year management experience
  • Need to have worked for reputable corporates
  • Proven track record of having made target and lead a team
  • Industry experience with the understanding of full Supply Cahin is a necessity
  • Valid Code 08 driver’s license, own reliable transport and willing to travel

Skills

  • Communication and Interpersonal Skills
  • Problem solving and creative thinking
  • Organization & Planning Skills
  • People Management
  • Team Building Skills
  • Customer Service Skills

only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Fuel & Cell allowance

