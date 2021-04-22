Branch Manager – Nelspruit

Our client, in the Freight sector, requires an experienced Branch Manger to join their dynamic team.

Key Responsibilities

Set branch goals, operational plands and budgets

Ensure adherence to corporate image, culture and standards

Coordinate to recruit talented employees

Coordinate training to all staff to conform to company standards

Controlling branch costs and abide with budget constraints

Ensure customer service and follow up on customer requests

Ensure customer accounts are reconciled

Control Expenses and overheads

Customer visits to enhane relationships and new business opportunities

Achieve set budges and targets

Minimum Requirements

Minimum requirement is a Matric (Grade 12) qualification

Bachelor’s Degree or similar qualification and/or experience

3 Year management experience

Need to have worked for reputable corporates

Proven track record of having made target and lead a team

Industry experience with the understanding of full Supply Cahin is a necessity

Valid Code 08 driver’s license, own reliable transport and willing to travel

Skills

Communication and Interpersonal Skills

Problem solving and creative thinking

Organization & Planning Skills

People Management

Team Building Skills

Customer Service Skills

only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Employer & Job Benefits:

Fuel & Cell allowance

