Business Analyst at Parvana

Business Analyst (Parvana)
About the Client:
- A genteel, highly professional and stable organisation, this client has grown steadily since the 1990â€™s without ever retrenching anyone. They hire for attitude and train for skill. Most staff have been there for over 10 years and they seldom leave.
Flexi-time, generous bonuses and the opportunity to learn and continuously evolve is encouraged. They follow an Agile methodology and are involved in a wide range of services designed for the medical aid, financial institutions and the telco sector.
A cornerstone of the business is research and innovation and continuous improvement. This environment is best suited to someone who enjoys learning, collaboration and working in a team.
Responsibilities:
- Working with clients, internal IT and service providers.
- 1st line system support to clients.
- Managing and participating in Operational Meetings and reporting.
- Managing all client project scope changes.
- Providing support to developers.
- Managing and participating in tasks through each of the key areas of the SDLC.
- System and system environment administration, release management and configuration.
- General System, Process and Client Communication.
- Identifying and implementing opportunities to improve service quality, accuracy, compliance and productivity.
- Developing skills to enhance personal effectiveness and efficiency.
Qualifications:
- B.Com or Industrial Engineering degree or a similar qualification.
Skills / Experience:
- At least 3 -Â 5 yearsâ€™ experience in the Group Life and Risk industry would be an advantage.
- Understanding of the Group Life Insurance and related products, processes and systems will be an advantage.
- Practical experience in the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and associated Project Management processes.
- Practical experience in client service management.
- Strong communications skills.
- Finance services experience essential.
- Knowledge of the Life Insurance Industry would be an advantage.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]