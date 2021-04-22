Clinical Product Liaison

Vacancy exists for a Clinical Product Liaison to join the JHB head office of a national concern.

Minimum Requirements

MBChB

Active registration with HPCSA

Minimum 2 years’ experience in healthcare or pharmaceutical industry

Position Overview

Engaging with hospital management teams and clinicians across various disciplines to ensure that barriers to effective care provision are identified and addressed.

Facilitate the roll out of any additional clinical products and support.

Monitoring, reporting on and maintenance of existing products from a clinical perspective.

Desired Skills:

MBChB

HPCSA

Learn more/Apply for this position