Vacancy exists for a Clinical Product Liaison to join the JHB head office of a national concern.
Minimum Requirements
- MBChB
- Active registration with HPCSA
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in healthcare or pharmaceutical industry
Position Overview
- Engaging with hospital management teams and clinicians across various disciplines to ensure that barriers to effective care provision are identified and addressed.
- Facilitate the roll out of any additional clinical products and support.
- Monitoring, reporting on and maintenance of existing products from a clinical perspective.
Desired Skills:
