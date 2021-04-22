Clinical Product Liaison

Vacancy exists for a Clinical Product Liaison to join the JHB head office of a national concern.

Minimum Requirements

  • MBChB
  • Active registration with HPCSA
  • Minimum 2 years’ experience in healthcare or pharmaceutical industry

Position Overview

  • Engaging with hospital management teams and clinicians across various disciplines to ensure that barriers to effective care provision are identified and addressed.
  • Facilitate the roll out of any additional clinical products and support.
  • Monitoring, reporting on and maintenance of existing products from a clinical perspective.

