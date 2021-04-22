Commercial Manager

My client seeks to employ a Durban based Commercial Manager (Sales Manager). The ideal candidate will be a self driven and focussed individual, with at least 3 years relevant experience in a Managerial position.

POSITION DUTIES:

Acquire new customers and enhance and maintain current customer base

Effectively network with potential suppliers, customers, shareholders, Gambling Board officials and other Stakeholders

Understand and develop a commercial strategy in line with the business strategy, to include amongst others:

Marketing, advertising and promotions

Product management

Revenue analysis

Reporting

Understand, develop and leverage relationships and support with other departments in the business

Assist in the roll-out of the LPM network in KZN

Manage the departmental budget, ensure that the necessary approvals are received, and measures are put in place to achieve the budget

Prepare and manage the revenue and expense budget for LPM’s for the region

Analyse the financial performance of site owner primary business and its impact on the LPM’s

Advise and consult with site owners to improve primary business to positively impact LPM’s

Effective time management to ensure all deadlines are met

Ensure that the General Manager is informed at all times on relevant issues affecting the business and the organisation

Develop a sound relationship with the Gambling Board and all relevant key Stakeholders

Ensure compliance with the relevant policies, procedures, gaming and statutory law

Deal with LPM site complaints and disputes in a professional and timeous manner

Recruitment and staffing of the department

Development, training and performance management of staff

Monthly & quarterly reporting to General Manager and other relevant parties

QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE, SKILLS & KNOWLEDGE:

Relevant 3-year tertiary education, i.e. sales, marketing, finance or similar

Relevant management experience in sales / marketing or brand management / business advisory

Experience in gaming, FMCG or liquor industry

Excellent communication skills and the ability to communicate at all levels

Strong influencing and negotiation skills

Experience in managing a team

Excellent report writing skills and proficiency in MS Word and MS Excel

Excellent planning and organizational skills

Proficiency in English is required, and a regional African language would be advantageous

Ability to work effectively under pressure

Desired Skills:

MARKETING

COMMERCIAL

MANAGEMENT

NEGOTIATING

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

My client is a leading company in the Gaming Industry and operates seven (7) subsidiary companies, across four (4) provinces.

The company operates Limited Payout Machines (LPM’s), whereby we enter into agreements with site-owners (pubs, sports betting outlets, etc.) and deploy LPM’s into these businesses.

The revenue generated from the LPM’s is shared on a split revenue basis between the company on the site-owners.

Employer & Job Benefits:

COST TO COMPANY PACKAGE – INCL. MEDICAL AID & PROVIDENT FUND

