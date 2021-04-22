Cost Accountant

Duties:

Maintain the Landed Costs processes:

– Allocating Clearing Agent invoices and Importation documents to Raw Materials.

– Monitor the variance between the Accrual to Costing and the Actual Cost.

Assist the Procurement department to maintain the 470.03 Import Permit:

– Ensure Raw Materials are accurately recorded and tracked through the Import to Export cycle.

Labour Efficiency tracking:

– Key input into the Actual Hours vs Routing Hours dashboards.

Master Data Management:

– Work with the Business Systems department to ensure accurate recording of data.

– Monitor the Moving Average Unit Cost (MAUC) and adjust the Standard Cost where required.

– Review and maintain the allocation hierarchy e.g. Item Groups, Warehouses etc.

Inventory Valuation:

– Maintain, Reconcile and Analyse key General Ledger accounts and balances.

– Work with the Logistics department to ensure accurate recording of data.

Maintain Production Orders completion vs closure:

– Track products through to completion.

– Evaluate the Cost of Sales Variance accounts.

Assist with developing and maintaining key internal controls:

– Ensure Internal Controls are adhered to, perform limited Internal Audits.

Perform an active role in implementing Business System improvements:

– Work with the Business Analyst to improve user efficiency and understanding of integrated systems.

Analytical Costing responsibilities:

Reporting responsibilities

Perform any other duties as deemed necessary and requested by the Financial Manager.

Requirements:

– BCom (Management Accounting, Accounting) – Essential

– 3 years Cost Accounting experience – Essential (preferably in a Manufacturing Environment)

– MS Office experience (MS Excel – at least intermediate level) – Essential

– CIMA (or studying towards) – Preferred

– ERP integrated Business system experience – Preferred

