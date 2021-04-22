Cost Accountant

Duties:
Maintain the Landed Costs processes:
– Allocating Clearing Agent invoices and Importation documents to Raw Materials.
– Monitor the variance between the Accrual to Costing and the Actual Cost.
Assist the Procurement department to maintain the 470.03 Import Permit:
– Ensure Raw Materials are accurately recorded and tracked through the Import to Export cycle.
Labour Efficiency tracking:
– Key input into the Actual Hours vs Routing Hours dashboards.
Master Data Management:
– Work with the Business Systems department to ensure accurate recording of data.
– Monitor the Moving Average Unit Cost (MAUC) and adjust the Standard Cost where required.
– Review and maintain the allocation hierarchy e.g. Item Groups, Warehouses etc.
Inventory Valuation:
– Maintain, Reconcile and Analyse key General Ledger accounts and balances.
– Work with the Logistics department to ensure accurate recording of data.
Maintain Production Orders completion vs closure:
– Track products through to completion.
– Evaluate the Cost of Sales Variance accounts.
Assist with developing and maintaining key internal controls:
– Ensure Internal Controls are adhered to, perform limited Internal Audits.
Perform an active role in implementing Business System improvements:
– Work with the Business Analyst to improve user efficiency and understanding of integrated systems.
Analytical Costing responsibilities:
Reporting responsibilities
Perform any other duties as deemed necessary and requested by the Financial Manager.
Requirements:
– BCom (Management Accounting, Accounting) – Essential
– 3 years Cost Accounting experience – Essential (preferably in a Manufacturing Environment)
– MS Office experience (MS Excel – at least intermediate level) – Essential
– CIMA (or studying towards) – Preferred
– ERP integrated Business system experience – Preferred