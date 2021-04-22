Cost Engineer at GIBB

GIBB Mining is a multi-disciplinary engineering design and project management enterprise, specialising in innovative and sustainable techno-economic holistic solutions for mining projects, from concept stage to commissioning and handover. Here you will find an environment conducive to helping you make the most of your abilities and skills. This subsidiary of GIBB Group is looking for another talented professional to complement their team, in the form of a Cost Engineer.

We welcome your application if you believe you meet the requirements for this position.

The successful candidate will be responsible for/should possess the following:

Prepare accurate man-hour and capital cost estimates for the execution of projects.

Manage and control man-hour and disbursement project budgets and costs.

Develop man-hour and disbursement budget forecast costs for inclusion in tender responses.

Prepare capital cost estimates for the overall execution of projects undertaken by GIBB Mining on behalf of clients, i.e.:

Develop a work breakdown structure that allows a logical roll-up of costs to establish the total cost of the project.

Ensure that an appropriate level of cost estimating information / data is available for the different classes of cost estimate accuracy.

Prepare time-phased cash flow schedules for projects:

Monitor and control the costs through data analyses in order to advise the Project Manager to take timely corrective action.

Provide “Earned Value” information to the Project Manager for project control purposes.

Maintain the highest ethical standards which are in line with the requirements of the Code of Ethics of the South African Association of Consulting Engineers and the Project Management Institute (USA).

Observe the propriety and confidentiality of all tender information.

Liaise with appointed independent quantity surveyors on a professional level to interrogate Bills of Quantities and/or capital cost estimates.

Must be able to:

Compile weekly cost reports (Budget vs Actual man-hours spent weekly/cumulative, actual percentage complete to date vs schedule percentage).

Compile input to monthly Project Progress reports inclusive of SPI (Schedule performance Index), CPI (Cost performance Index), Earned Value, S- Curve Man-hour graphs.

Initiate and execute Changes of scopes (when required).

Prepare monthly man-hours and expenses invoices, together with the composition of all supporting invoice back-up information.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications:

Must hold a tertiary financial qualification from a recognised university and/or technicon, such as a B.Comm

Ideally should be a member of The Association for the Advancement of Cost Engineering International (AACE International)

Ideally be a Certified Cost Technician (CCT)

Experience:

Must have a minimum of 8 years experience in the field of Cost Engineering within an EPCM Consultancy environment;

Must have held the position of Project Cost Engineer on at least 2 major execution projects (project capital value >R500million)

Must be well experienced in the use of Prism Project Manager (G2).

Must have a working knowledge of ERP Systems (Oracle, Solomon, SAP)

Must be fully conversant with Microsoft Excel

Must be fully conversant with Microsoft Projects scheduling package

Must be conversant with Primavera P6 scheduling package

Desired Skills:

Primavera P6

Cost Engineering

EPCM

Prism Project Manager (G2)

Solomon

SAP

Oracle

Microsoft Projects

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position