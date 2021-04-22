Country Risk Analyst

Apr 22, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

Strategic Functions

  • Provide advice on the socio-economic/ political climate, risk profiles, perspectives, strategies and key infrastructure initiatives and trends within a country and regional context and its impact on potential new investments.
  • To co-ordinate inputs and provide country and regional macro-economic market analysis to inform potential investments.
  • To co-ordinate inputs and conduct debt sustainability analysis and analysis of sovereign lending capacity
  • Analyse risk factors and conduct country risk profiles exposures of potential investments in the South African and broader African region and present the company with suitable solutions

Key Measures

  • Provide country and regional risk reports which enable the business to invest in infrastructure
  • Engage in data modelling in support of investment decisions
  • Deliver interpretations from data models and other sources that will enable sustainable investment decisions
  • Hands on expert able to provide country/ regional reports and advisory services to coverage teams

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Qualification and Experience

  • A relevant post graduate degree in an appropriate professional field specialising in Economics, Regional Development/ Business Economics or Development Studies/ Finance
  • At least 10 years progressive and relevant experience in providing country risk profiles/ risk analysis within a development finance context
  • Relevant experience in conduct debt sustainability analysis and analysis of sovereign lending capacity
  • Extensive knowledge of the infrastructure, development and financing challenges and opportunities on the African continent
  • Experience of country and regional policy, legal and regulatory frameworks, and the institutional dynamics in the African region
  • Demonstrated research ability with proven experience in problem solving ability within a development finance context
  • Extensive understanding of the lending process

