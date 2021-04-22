Country Risk Analyst

JOB DESCRIPTION
Strategic Functions
- Provide advice on the socio-economic/ political climate, risk profiles, perspectives, strategies and key infrastructure initiatives and trends within a country and regional context and its impact on potential new investments.
- To co-ordinate inputs and provide country and regional macro-economic market analysis to inform potential investments.
- To co-ordinate inputs and conduct debt sustainability analysis and analysis of sovereign lending capacity
- Analyse risk factors and conduct country risk profiles exposures of potential investments in the South African and broader African region and present the company with suitable solutions
Key Measures
- Provide country and regional risk reports which enable the business to invest in infrastructure
- Engage in data modelling in support of investment decisions
- Deliver interpretations from data models and other sources that will enable sustainable investment decisions
- Hands on expert able to provide country/ regional reports and advisory services to coverage teams
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Qualification and Experience
- A relevant post graduate degree in an appropriate professional field specialising in Economics, Regional Development/ Business Economics or Development Studies/ Finance
- At least 10 years progressive and relevant experience in providing country risk profiles/ risk analysis within a development finance context
- Relevant experience in conduct debt sustainability analysis and analysis of sovereign lending capacity
- Extensive knowledge of the infrastructure, development and financing challenges and opportunities on the African continent
- Experience of country and regional policy, legal and regulatory frameworks, and the institutional dynamics in the African region
- Demonstrated research ability with proven experience in problem solving ability within a development finance context
- Extensive understanding of the lending process