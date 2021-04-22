Credit Analyst

Our client within the finance industry seeks to appoint an experienced and suitably qualified Credit Analyst to join their team based in Umhlanga.

Key Duties

Assess credit worthiness of applicants (mortgage and other credit products) through undertaking detailed risk assessment analysis.

Ensure that procedures and decisions comply with credit policy, regulations, and best practice standards.

Motivate and support decisions through the analysis of financial information such as bank statements, financial statements, and management accounts.

Provide quality service to internal customers and liaise with other stakeholders within the company.

Stay informed about the legal, compliance and market – risk-related issues involved in the approval of credit.

Provide regular feedback on the submission of loan applications to management.

Desired Skills:

B. Com Degree or relevant business degree –

Minimum 2 years’ experience in Credit underwriting (mortgage lending) –

Attention to detail and strong proven credit/financial analytical skill including property valuations.

