Creditors Reconciliation Clerk at FMCG

We are inviting applications from suitably experienced Creditors Clerk who will be based in a distribution centre in Perseverance.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
- To prepare creditors reconciliations timeously, ensuring clear reconciling monthly
- To prepare payment requests accurately with all supporting documentation according to deadlines set
- To pay creditors
- To process claims accurately and timeously
- To file creditors documentation accurately and neatly
- To reconcile high volumes of accounts on a weekly and monthly basis
- To process and follow up on claims
- Handling claims from suppliers and stores
- To assist with data capturing
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:
- Grade 12 senior certificate
- 4 years in reconciling high volumes of accounts
- Display a high degree of accuracy and attention to detail
- Process excellent numerical and organisational skills
- Be comfortable working within a team
- Be able to cope under pressure and ensure deadlines are met
- Ability to liaise with suppliers
- FMGC experience will be advantageous
- Must be proficient in MS Excel
REF Code: CRC
Location: Port Elizabeth
Profile: Finance
Career Level: 4 years
Employment: Permanent
Salary: Market related (with medical aid, provident fund and 13th cheque)
Click on the button below to email your detailed, updated CV to Monique Prince. Include in Subject Line: REF Code CRC. Furthermore, attach copies of your ID, Drivers licence, Matric Certificate and Tertiary qualifications – without these our application is INCOMPLETE and cannot be considered.
Important to note:
Your above average communication skills will open the door to an interview. If you meet the minimum requirements as set out above and you can articulate your abilities and “sell” yourself though concise, clear, and confident communication, in the pre-screening stage of the process, your application will progress to the next stage.
Shortlisted candidates will be subjected to the following statutory checks: ITC; Criminal; References; Qualifications; Psychometric assessments.
Candidates who have not heard from us within 2 weeks from the closing date of this application, should consider their application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Accounts payable
- Creditors Clerk
- Reconciliations
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Our Client, a leader in the distribution of FMCG products, seeks to employ a highly competent person with extensive experience in reconciliation of all creditors accounts from ledger to the suppliers’ statements and payments