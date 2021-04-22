Creditors Reconciliation Clerk at FMCG

We are inviting applications from suitably experienced Creditors Clerk who will be based in a distribution centre in Perseverance.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

To prepare creditors reconciliations timeously, ensuring clear reconciling monthly

To prepare payment requests accurately with all supporting documentation according to deadlines set

To pay creditors

To process claims accurately and timeously

To file creditors documentation accurately and neatly

To reconcile high volumes of accounts on a weekly and monthly basis

To process and follow up on claims

Handling claims from suppliers and stores

To assist with data capturing

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

Grade 12 senior certificate

4 years in reconciling high volumes of accounts

Display a high degree of accuracy and attention to detail

Process excellent numerical and organisational skills

Be comfortable working within a team

Be able to cope under pressure and ensure deadlines are met

Ability to liaise with suppliers

FMGC experience will be advantageous

Must be proficient in MS Excel

REF Code: CRC

Location: Port Elizabeth

Profile: Finance

Career Level: 4 years

Employment: Permanent

Salary: Market related (with medical aid, provident fund and 13th cheque)

Click on the button below to email your detailed, updated CV to Monique Prince. Include in Subject Line: REF Code CRC. Furthermore, attach copies of your ID, Drivers licence, Matric Certificate and Tertiary qualifications – without these our application is INCOMPLETE and cannot be considered.

Important to note:

Your above average communication skills will open the door to an interview. If you meet the minimum requirements as set out above and you can articulate your abilities and “sell” yourself though concise, clear, and confident communication, in the pre-screening stage of the process, your application will progress to the next stage.

Shortlisted candidates will be subjected to the following statutory checks: ITC; Criminal; References; Qualifications; Psychometric assessments.

Candidates who have not heard from us within 2 weeks from the closing date of this application, should consider their application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Accounts payable

Creditors Clerk

Reconciliations

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our Client, a leader in the distribution of FMCG products, seeks to employ a highly competent person with extensive experience in reconciliation of all creditors accounts from ledger to the suppliers’ statements and payments

