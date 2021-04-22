Customer Support Engineer – MPU at iOCO

Apr 22, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Meet SLA Requirements.
  • Remote or Telephonic Resolution.
  • Productive Call Rate.
  • Productive Time.
  • To ensure that all company equipment is always kept in good condition (Desktop PC, Tablet/Charger/Cover).
  • To ensure that correct closure codes are used.
  • Adherence to Call Management System/any assisted tool used workflows.
  • Ensure that no calls have aged past the agreed upon number of days and those which have, are escalated to ensure closure.
  • All calls to be regularly updated correctly with relevant details. must be part of the job function and truly necessary or required to perform the job.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Essential Competency:

  • Grade 12
  • CompTIA A+ and CompTIA N+ (Valid)

Experience required:

  • 3 Year IT Experience with Desktop support and Printer repairs.
  • Must be experienced in Windows environment, practical in-service delivery, Generalist.
  • Experience in Mobile Device support.
  • Network Support

