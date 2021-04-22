Customer Support Engineer – MPU at iOCO

The Role: Essential functions:
- Meet SLA Requirements.
- Remote or Telephonic Resolution.
- Productive Call Rate.
- Productive Time.
- To ensure that all company equipment is always kept in good condition (Desktop PC, Tablet/Charger/Cover).
- To ensure that correct closure codes are used.
- Adherence to Call Management System/any assisted tool used workflows.
- Ensure that no calls have aged past the agreed upon number of days and those which have, are escalated to ensure closure.
- All calls to be regularly updated correctly with relevant details. must be part of the job function and truly necessary or required to perform the job.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Essential Competency:
- Grade 12
- CompTIA A+ and CompTIA N+ (Valid)
Experience required:
- 3 Year IT Experience with Desktop support and Printer repairs.
- Must be experienced in Windows environment, practical in-service delivery, Generalist.
- Experience in Mobile Device support.
- Network Support