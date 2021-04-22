Data Modeller

Apr 22, 2021

  • To design and maintain data models/structures at both enterprise and system/application level.
  • To persist data in an efficient and structured way to enable the value of the date to be unlocked .
  • To create appropriate data and class structures that enable the flow of data between providers and consumers.

Desired Skills:

  • design models
  • Data Modeling
  • Data Warehouse Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Acting / Performing Artist

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

6 months contract in the banking sector

