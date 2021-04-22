- Design and develop on-line payment systems using C# and ASP.NET
- Design and develop databases in SQL Server
- Troubleshoot production issues in mission critical systems
- Resolve performance issues in high volume, low latency environment
- Development, maintenance and support on mobile solutions, payment gateways and web applications based on C# and SQL 2008 backend
- Stepping into a team-lead role on various projects
- Writing technical specifications
- Involved in gathering the requirements, analysis, design & development of the projects
- Using Agile Methodology in developing projects and involved in everyday standup meetings
Writing multiple code and scripts and ensuring cross browser compliance
- Developing user interface and Coding using Asp.Net MVC with C#, WCF, Java script. Knockout
- Creating /Managing WCF Services and WEBAPI Services extensively using OOPS concepts in the application development for code reusability
- Follow Test Driven Development using MSUnit and UnitTestCases
- Conducting User Acceptance Testing, bug triages, Signoff meetings
- Responsible for content and UI Development
- Designing dynamic client-side JavaScript codes to build web forms and simulate process for web application, page navigation and form validation
- Testing API and WCF Services using POSTMAN And SOAPUI
- Managing the involvement of complete Agile, SDLC on Requirement Analysis, Development, System and Integration testing
Desired Skills:
- SQL & SQL Server
- C#
- Javascript
- CSS3
- MVC
- SDLC and Agile Methodology knowledge
- Object oriented application development experience
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A reputable organization with a pan-african footprint is currently looking for a Developer – Web Applications to join their team ASAP! They specialize in managing and amalgamating financial and technological expectations regarding payment solutions.