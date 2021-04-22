Developer – Web Applications

Design and develop on-line payment systems using C# and ASP.NET

Design and develop databases in SQL Server

Troubleshoot production issues in mission critical systems

Resolve performance issues in high volume, low latency environment

Development, maintenance and support on mobile solutions, payment gateways and web applications based on C# and SQL 2008 backend

Stepping into a team-lead role on various projects

Writing technical specifications

Involved in gathering the requirements, analysis, design & development of the projects

Using Agile Methodology in developing projects and involved in everyday standup meetings

Writing multiple code and scripts and ensuring cross browser compliance

Developing user interface and Coding using Asp.Net MVC with C#, WCF, Java script. Knockout

Creating /Managing WCF Services and WEBAPI Services extensively using OOPS concepts in the application development for code reusability

Follow Test Driven Development using MSUnit and UnitTestCases

Conducting User Acceptance Testing, bug triages, Signoff meetings

Responsible for content and UI Development

Designing dynamic client-side JavaScript codes to build web forms and simulate process for web application, page navigation and form validation

Testing API and WCF Services using POSTMAN And SOAPUI

Managing the involvement of complete Agile, SDLC on Requirement Analysis, Development, System and Integration testing

Desired Skills:

SQL & SQL Server

C#

Javascript

CSS3

MVC

SDLC and Agile Methodology knowledge

Object oriented application development experience

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A reputable organization with a pan-african footprint is currently looking for a Developer – Web Applications to join their team ASAP! They specialize in managing and amalgamating financial and technological expectations regarding payment solutions.

