Diesel Mechanic

Adhere to preventative maintenance plan for:

Generators

Tractors

Earthmoving equipment

Company vehicles

Respond to breakdowns in a timeously manner and ensure communication is given to your Supervisor immediately

Drive to ensure zero downtime

Meet legislated health and safety standards (working on heights, safety equipment, clothing etc.)

Enforce the highest level of Biological Risk Controls

Shirf work but will be on standby

Willing to work overtime

Qulifications and experience required:

Matric

Trade test qualification will be an advantage

A minimum of 2 years’ mechanical and hydraulics experience

Earthmoving equipment experience

Must have experience working on Trucks

If intrested please send Cvs and Supporting Documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Mechanic

Diesel Mechanic

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

