Adhere to preventative maintenance plan for:
- Generators
- Tractors
- Earthmoving equipment
- Company vehicles
- Respond to breakdowns in a timeously manner and ensure communication is given to your Supervisor immediately
- Drive to ensure zero downtime
- Meet legislated health and safety standards (working on heights, safety equipment, clothing etc.)
- Enforce the highest level of Biological Risk Controls
- Shirf work but will be on standby
- Willing to work overtime
Qulifications and experience required:
- Matric
- Trade test qualification will be an advantage
- A minimum of 2 years’ mechanical and hydraulics experience
- Earthmoving equipment experience
- Must have experience working on Trucks
If intrested please send Cvs and Supporting Documents to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Mechanic
- Diesel Mechanic
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric