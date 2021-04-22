Diesel Mechanic

Apr 22, 2021

Adhere to preventative maintenance plan for:

  • Generators
  • Tractors
  • Earthmoving equipment
  • Company vehicles
  • Respond to breakdowns in a timeously manner and ensure communication is given to your Supervisor immediately
  • Drive to ensure zero downtime
  • Meet legislated health and safety standards (working on heights, safety equipment, clothing etc.)
  • Enforce the highest level of Biological Risk Controls
  • Shirf work but will be on standby
  • Willing to work overtime

Qulifications and experience required:

  • Matric
  • Trade test qualification will be an advantage
  • A minimum of 2 years’ mechanical and hydraulics experience
  • Earthmoving equipment experience
  • Must have experience working on Trucks

If intrested please send Cvs and Supporting Documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Mechanic
  • Diesel Mechanic

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

