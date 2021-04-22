Digital Analytics Specialist (JHB) (Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Lead the technical implementation of analytics of a leading global Digital Solutions Tech company in Joburg seeking a highly meticulous Digital Analytics Specialist. Joining their performance-driven Digital Team, your role will include the analytics of their global mobile applications from documenting requirements, supporting development through to delivering reports. You must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in an Analytical discipline with Certification in Google Analytics, relevant work experience in Mobile & Web Development and Data Analysis, Google Analytics, Data Studio, Firebase and Google Tag Manager implementation and management on mobile applications and websites, DoubleClick, Facebook, AdWords, Advanced Excel, experience using Google Optimise, Big Query and Google Attribution & using SEO and SEM as a critical tactic to drive desired web visitor behaviour. Please note this is a 6-Month Contract.DUTIES:

Maintain the existing digital analytics measurement framework on digital properties (Primarily mobile apps and some web components).

Work with stakeholders to define and implement new tracking requests for website and / or mobile apps based on existing mobile measurement framework.

Support Development teams with implementation of analytics requirements.

Support architecture and management teams regarding future analytics strategy.

Test and provide quality assurance feedback to the various development teams.

Provide reports and dashboards with insights into digital behaviour.

Lead efforts to research and evaluate new tools/capabilities in the analytics industry.

Perform ad-hoc analysis as necessary to answer business questions and drive decisions.

Serve as a liaison to vendor partners to ensure success with a variety of projects.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in an analytical discipline with, or extensive, related work experience in Mobile and Web Development and Data Analysis.

Experience/Skills –

Solid experience using Google Analytics, Data Studio, Firebase and Google Tag Manager implementation and management on mobile applications and websites.

Implementation of new tracking requests for website and / or mobile apps through Google Tag Manager and Firebase.

Interaction with Development teams to provide implementation requirements for Google Analytics Premium and Firebase.

Deployment of any third party tagging and integration data from DoubleClick, Facebook, AdWords or any custom data imports into Google Analytics and Firebase.

Experience using Google Optimise, Big Query and Google Attribution.

Understanding of on-site survey methodologies and voice of the customer analysis tools.

Very advanced proficiency in using Microsoft Excel.

Strong knowledge of search; both SEO and SEM as a critical tactic to drive desired web visitor behaviour.

Understanding of data visualization techniques.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good communication (verbal and written).

Great attention to detail.

Team player.

Competent in personal time management.

