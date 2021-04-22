Minimum Requirements:
- Matric Certificate
- Enrolled Nurse Certificate
- Current SANC registration
- HIV/ AIDS Counselling Certificate
- 2 years experience working with Paediatrics & Adolescents
- Valid Drivers Licence (non negotiable) and the ability to drive
- Other courses (advantageous)
Job Description:
- ART provision for stable children and adolescents
- Collection of blood specimens for clients that have missed their viral load appointments
- Nutritional screening including MUAC measurements (children >6 months) and weighing (infants <6 months) to identify and refer those children that are malnourished
- Screening for other conditions such as TB and other conditions in line with the department of health Provincial Recovery Plan
- Provision of immunizations according to the EPI schedule
- Screening and referral for other psychosocial issues that impact on the overall health of the client
- COVID-19 symptoms screening
- Identify HIV testing and Child health gaps in communities and work with WBOTS in addressing the identified gaps
- Work with Linkage Officers in facilities to identify children for tracing and linkage back to care
CLOSING DATE: 30 APRIL 2021