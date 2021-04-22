Enrolled Nurse

Minimum Requirements:

Matric Certificate

Enrolled Nurse Certificate

Current SANC registration

HIV/ AIDS Counselling Certificate

2 years experience working with Paediatrics & Adolescents

Valid Drivers Licence (non negotiable) and the ability to drive

Other courses (advantageous)

Job Description:

ART provision for stable children and adolescents

Collection of blood specimens for clients that have missed their viral load appointments

Nutritional screening including MUAC measurements (children >6 months) and weighing (infants <6 months) to identify and refer those children that are malnourished

Screening for other conditions such as TB and other conditions in line with the department of health Provincial Recovery Plan

Provision of immunizations according to the EPI schedule

Screening and referral for other psychosocial issues that impact on the overall health of the client

COVID-19 symptoms screening

Identify HIV testing and Child health gaps in communities and work with WBOTS in addressing the identified gaps

Work with Linkage Officers in facilities to identify children for tracing and linkage back to care

If you meet the above requirements please email your CV with full job functions and documents to [Email Address Removed]

CLOSING DATE: 30 APRIL 2021

