Environmental Scientist at GIBB

GIBB Environmental has a wealth of experience in planning, co-ordination, management and execution of a wide range of environmental projects. The sector aims to promote environmental sustainability, ensure legislative compliance and offer world-class environmental solutions to clients. Here you will find an environment conducive to helping you make the most of your abilities and skills.

GIBB Environmental is looking for another talented professional to complement their team, in the form of an Environmental Scientist/Assessment Practitioner. We welcome your application if you believe you meet the requirements for this position.

The successful candidate will be responsible for/should possess the following:

The appointed Candidate will be required to have excellent writing and project co-ordination skills and is expected to manage their own projects independently.

The successful applicant will undertake applications for Environmental Authorisations, Waste Management Licenses and Water Use Licenses for public and private developments in a range of development sectors

Provide environmental input to feasibility and planning projects.

Preparation and writing, facilitation of public participation, preparation of environmental management programmes, and conducting field assessments as required.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications:

Appropriate post-graduate degree (preferably an Honour’s degree);

Professional Registration (Pr.Sci.Nat.) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP),

Registration as an Environmental Assessment Practitioner with the Environmental Assessment Practitioners Association of South Africa (EAPASA) would be advantageous;

Experience:

A minimum of 4 years’ relevant experience in undertaking Environmental Authorisation projects and project management is required;

Person Requirements:

Core Competencies:

Excellent communication and report writing skills (English);

Excellent organisational and project management skills with meticulous record keeping ability;

Strong analytical and problem solving skills and ability to perform under pressure;

Ability to work across disciplines and across industries;

Self-motivated, with excellent interpersonal skills, the ability to work well in a team as well as the ability to work independently; and

Strong values – ethics and integrity.

Supporting Documentation:

Applicants are requested to upload a detailed CV and a one-page motivation of why they feel they are particularly suited to fill the advertised position

Please include the following documentation in the submission:

Copy of ID;

Copy of all qualifications (including academic transcript);

Copy of Professional Registration Certificate and EAPASA Registration Certificate (if applicable);

Details for contactable references (at least two); and

Copy of drivers’ license.

Desired Skills:

South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP)

Registration as an Environmental Assessment Practitioner with the Environmental

Learn more/Apply for this position