Executive Director : Enterprise Services (6 Months Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Our client in Pretoria is currently looking to appoint an Interim Executive Director: Enterprise Services on a 6 Months Contract.

PRIMARY PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

The Executive Director (ED): Enterprise Services has overall responsibility for managing the enterprise wide

operations of the organisation. The primary focus of this job is to provide leadership, management and the vision

necessary to ensure that all enterprise operations have proper systems, processes and procedures to ensure

operational efficiency and business growth and delivery on the company strategy. The ED Enterprise Services is expected to be an integrator within the organisation providing necessary oversight of the key enterprise wide

functions while also ensuring that these functions are enablers for the organisation.

Key Responsibilities:

Executive Leadership and Management

Strategic Planning

Operation and Business Development Management

Financial and People Management

Human Resource Development

Minimum Requirement:

A post graduate qualification with extensive general management, and human resources management experience. IT experience would be an advantage.

A social science and MBA qualification would be an added advantage.

At least five (5) years’ senior management experience in an R&D or high-tech, science and/or engineering environment.

Learn more/Apply for this position