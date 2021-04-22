Financial Director

Financial Director

Based in Sandton.

A very well-established multinational Insurance company is looking for a Financial Director to join their team. This person will be responsible for the full Financial function and will be working very closely with the Managing Director. They are looking for someone with strong financial reporting and accounting skills and that is insightful with analytical review, results analysis and results commentary.

Chartered Accountant

8 Years Minimum experience

Insurance industry experience

